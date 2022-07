HOUSTON – A 14-year-old was shot multiple times during a shooting in the Cypress area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Dunbrook Park Lane around 6 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy, who is around 14 years old, was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital by LifeFlight. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.