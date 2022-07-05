Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of shooting his own mother while drinking in N. Harris County: HCSO

An investigation is underway after a neighbor shot and killed a woman’s son after the woman’s son shot her multiple times at an apartment in north Harris County Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to an apartment complex located at 311 Highland Cross around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 300 blk of Highland Cross. Upon arrival, units located a female w multiple gunshot wounds and a male w a gunshot wound. Female was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the male was confirmed deceased on scene. The 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0iO7SPOCx3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2022

When deputies arrived at the scene, a man was pronounced dead and a woman was being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told deputies the 58-year-old woman was outside barbequing with some friends for the Fourth of July when a short time later her 22-year-old son who was reportedly drinking and acting strange showed up.

According to investigators, the mother and son went into their apartment unit and the son began shooting, striking his mother multiple times. Deputies said the woman came back outside with blood on her face and tried to get away from her son when a neighbor noticed what was going on.

The neighbor went inside and got his firearm and then confronted the suspect, who had an AK-47 and pistol, investigators said. The neighbor then reportedly shot and killed the son because he believed the man was going to kill his mother.

Deputies are further investigating the incident.