Nominate your military hero by sending them a care package from H-E-B. Here’s how

HOUSTON – On this 4th of July, H-E-B is stepping up to take care of those who are currently serving the U.S. from overseas.

In a news release on Monday, the Texas grocery store announced they will be sending 500 “Operation Appreciation” care packages to the nation’s military heroes currently serving overseas. The care packages will contain several H-E-B brand favorites foods.

“We are thankful for the commitment of the brave men and women who defend our nation’s freedom and are honored to share a bit of home with our service members,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager.

Texans can visit H-E-B’s Facebook page to nominate their military hero. Nominations will be accepted until 500 are received.

