Investigation underway after person found dead and handcuffed inside vehicle in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead and handcuffed inside a vehicle Monday morning in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made around 10:48 a.m. in the 3800 block of Alice Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a person slumped in a vehicle.

During the investigation, investigators said the body appeared to have been there for four to five days. The person was reportedly handcuffed and suffered from an apparent cut to the neck.

The person’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.