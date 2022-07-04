Firework safety tips and regulations you should know ahead of July Fourth weekend

HOUSTON – Fourth of July is upon us, which means many people across the greater Houston area will be celebrating the holiday weekend with fireworks.
Before you get to the fun, there’s a few things to keep in mind about safety.
Officials provided the following tips on how to be safe with and around fireworks, as well as fireworks rules and regulations:
- Fireworks cannot be within 600 feet of a church, daycare, school, hospital, or any similar location.
- Fireworks cannot be within 100 feet of any places with explosive materials such as gas stations and other fireworks stands.
- If a firework does not go off, the HCFMO says do not approach the explosive and look over it in case it detonates.
- Keep neighbors and pets in mind.
- Many veterans suffer from PTSD and the sound of fireworks is difficult for them, so be courteous.
- Pets have a hard time with fireworks, so remember to bring them inside and give them a place where they feel safe. If they have to be outside, keep your pets on a leash.
- Set up a perimeter around the firework that children cannot cross to help keep them safe.
- Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby in case of an emergency and have a safety plan.
- After cleaning up, do not put your trash bin in your garage or near your house in case the hot remnants spark a fire. Keep the garbage containers at the curb or away from your home.
- Check your smoke alarms
- Don’t let children handle sparklers -- they burn six times hotter than boiling water.
Fireworks are not allowed within city limits.
Anyone who has a complaint about the use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Harris County can email FMOsupport@fmo.hctx.net or call 281-999-2200.