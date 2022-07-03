WALK IT OFF: Jeremy Peña the hero in Houston Astros’ 4-2 win over the Angels

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 03: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on July 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Rookie Jeremy Peña has done it again!

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Sunday afternooon, with Peña ending things with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning, sending the Minute Maid Park crowd home happy. It’s the second time this season that Peña has been a walk-off hero for the Astros.

And that was Peña’s second home run of the game. He had a homer in the fourth inning and finished the game 4-5 with 3 RBI.

Peña’s heroics capped off quite the all-around strong day from the entire team. Houston pitchers set a franchise 9-inning record with 20 strikeouts on Sunday, giving up only 3 hits, as the team capped off a sweep of the Angels with their sixth straight win overall.

The Astros now get ready to start a 4-game home series Monday against the Kansas City Royals.