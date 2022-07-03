Ohio police release graphic bodycam footage in fatal shooting of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio – Ohio police released graphic body camera footage and additional details Sunday on the shooting of Jayland Walker, showing to the public the moment eight officers released a barrage of bullets at the 25-year-old Black motorist as he ran for the first time.

Akron police officers said that they attempted to pull over Walker last week on unspecified traffic violations and were forced to chase him when he didn’t pull over, according to a statement from the department. Police said officers “reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect vehicle” during their pursuit early Monday morning.

Walker then allegedly jumped out of his car and officers chased him on foot, according to police.

