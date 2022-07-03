16-year-old believed to have drowned at park in the East End, HPD says; Search for body underway

A teenager is believed to be dead after authorities say he never resurfaced while swimming at a park in the East End on Saturday.

According to Houston police, the 16-year-old boy was attempting to swim across the water at the park located at 6406 Kingwood Drive near Sweetstem.

Authorities say the boy was initially swimming from island to island when he disappeared.

Officials from the HPD’s dive team and Game Wardens say this is now a recovery mission as they search for the teen’s body.

First responders say the water in that area is about 15 feet deep.