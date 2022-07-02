Technoblade, popular Minecraft YouTuber, dies at 23 after battle with cancer

Technoblade, a popular Minecraft YouTuber died of cancer at the age of 23, his family says

Technoblade, a popular YouTuber best known for his Minecraft videos, died about a year after he was diagnosed with cancer, according to his family. He was 23.

In a video titled “so long nerds,” shared Thursday on his YouTube channel, Technoblade’s father announced the news of his son’s death to his more than 11 million followers.

His father then played a posthumous message from Technoblade, who expresses his gratitude to his many fans and reveals that his real name was Alex. In the gaming community, aliases are most commonly used instead of real names, as both creators and fans prefer partial anonymity.

