HAZMAT ALERT: Fire marshals call for voluntary evacuation of some Katy residents after chemical leak

KATY, Texas – Officials are asking some residents in the Katy area to evacuate after a chemical leak was reported on Saturday.

According to the Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office and Office of Emergency Management, the leak began in the 29700 block of Goynes Road.

The Office of Emergency Management says the chemical being spilled out is Sodium Chlorite, which is bleach.

Crews with the Waller County Fire Department are calling for a voluntary evacuation within a .5-mile radius of the location.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area.