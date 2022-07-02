89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Harborwalk restaurant catches fire; 6 fire departments worked to battle blaze

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Hitchcock Fire Department
Harborwalk restaurant catches fire; 6 fire departments worked to battle blaze (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Multiple fire departments say they worked for hours to put out a blaze at an old restaurant and bar in the Hitchcock area Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire began around 12:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harborwalk Drive.

It is unclear how the fire started, however, it was still going for about three hours after it began.

Fire officials say their initial reports indicated that part of an elevated structure on the building’s second floor had collapsed due to the fire.

Two volunteer firefighters reportedly experienced heat exhaustion due to the fire, according to Hitchcock Fire Chief Jack Robinson.

Robinson said around 50 people from six different fire departments were working to put out the blaze.

Officials say the restaurant and bar have been closed since before the pandemic.

The Hitchcock Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter