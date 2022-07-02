Harborwalk restaurant catches fire; 6 fire departments worked to battle blaze

Multiple fire departments say they worked for hours to put out a blaze at an old restaurant and bar in the Hitchcock area Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire began around 12:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harborwalk Drive.

It is unclear how the fire started, however, it was still going for about three hours after it began.

Fire officials say their initial reports indicated that part of an elevated structure on the building’s second floor had collapsed due to the fire.

Two volunteer firefighters reportedly experienced heat exhaustion due to the fire, according to Hitchcock Fire Chief Jack Robinson.

Robinson said around 50 people from six different fire departments were working to put out the blaze.

Officials say the restaurant and bar have been closed since before the pandemic.

The Hitchcock Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.