Local leaders launch billboard campaign to combat rising crime in Sunnyside

HOUSTON – Several Houston leaders are teaming up with a local pastor to launch a billboard campaign to combat the rising crime throughout the Sunnyside area in southeast Houston.

In a scheduled news conference, Houston City Councilmember Michael Kubosh will join Rev. James E. Nash of St Paul Missionary Baptist Church to launch the campaign called “Crime Can’t Hide in Sunnyside.”

Other leaders such as Houston City Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Harris County Pct. 7 Constable May Walker, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, and many others were also invited to speak at the news conference.

Councilmember Michael Kubosh joins local leaders to launch a campaign to combat crime in the Sunnyside area. (KPRC)

Commander M. Collins with the Houston Police Department’s Southeast Patrol said that the department plans to add additional undercover officers and units and additional outreach to residents in the area.

“We stand with the community of Sunnyside,” he said. “We want to work cooperatively with the community, and as police officers, we take that extra step.”

Officials also urged residents to speak up and call authorities if they see something suspicious in the area.