Vehicle’s owner killed, girlfriend shot after trying to stop possible car robber in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was reportedly shot and killed after trying to confront someone who he believed was attempting to break into his vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway.

HPD officers said the owner of the vehicle had been a victim of a car break-in earlier this week, so in an effort to prevent that from happening again, he went outside and confronted the suspect.

As the vehicle’s owner and the suspect were arguing, both showed their firearms.

Moments later, the suspect opened fire, shooting the vehicle’s owner to death in broad daylight.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson says as that altercation was going on, the victim’s girlfriend heard the gunshots, grabbed a gun, and ran outside to the parking lot where the two men were.

She and the suspect reportedly got into a brief shootout before she was also hit by a bullet.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say the suspect was said to have fled the scene following the shooting.

A description of the shooter or the vehicle he took off in has not yet been released.

If you know anything about the suspect’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department.