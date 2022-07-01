Man charged after leaving 4-month-old baby in bar with person he didn’t know, docs show

Derrick Johnson Jr., 22, was charged with abandoning and endangering a child with intent to return.

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after leaving a 4-month-old baby at a bar in northwest Houston Wednesday, court documents said.

Derrick Johnson Jr., 22, was charged with abandoning and endangering a child with intent to return. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault to a family member, and an assault family violence charge from a previous incident, court documents said.

His bond total was set at $140,000 -- $40,000 for each aggravated assault charge, $30,000 for abandoning and endangering a child, and $30,000 for the assault family violence charge.

According to court documents, on June 29, Johnson left the baby at a bar across the street from 7302 Alabonson Dr. Authorities said the infant was exposed to an “unreasonable risk of harm” after the child was left with a stranger who did not know Johnson, the child, or the child’s mother, with the intent to return.

According to court records, Johnson has a history of domestic violence.

Court documents said Johnson threatened a family member and his girlfriend with a gun the same day the baby was left at the bar. On Nov. 9, 2021, court documents also allege the suspect choked a woman he was dating.