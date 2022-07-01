Houston-area urology and fertility practice says vasectomy calls and visits are up more than 25% after Supreme Court ruling

HOUSTON – After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some urologists in Houston and across the country are noting a significant increase in calls for vasectomies.

One urology practice in Greater Houston said it is seeing a 25 to 30% increase in procedures and calls and said their team is ready for the influx.

Many of the doctor’s patients tell him, they are scheduling the procedure because of the Supreme Court ruling.

“A lot of guys will admit that their partners have determined that it’s time for them to take control over birth control,” said Founder and Medical Director of The Y Factor, Dr. Russel Williams.

At Williams’ office in west Houston, he said he has been particularly busy.

“I will do an average of about 10-15 vasectomies a day, and that will be about five days a week. So now, we’re seeing the calls increase 30% above that,” he said.

Ad

Many of his patients, he said, tell him that the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade brought them to make the decision to go and get the procedure done.

“That was the moment where [a patient] said, ‘Listen - I’ve got fewer options available. I’m going to come in, and I’m going to make that vasectomy appointment,’” he added

Williams’ team says they’re prepared for the influx.

“Our staff is well aware and ready,” he added. “We know we need to be able to make room and be prepared for the larger volume of vasectomies.”

Williams said while vasectomies are in some cases reversible, he wants to remind people to consider the decision.

“It’s very important that people consider a vasectomy a permanent form of birth control,” Williams said.