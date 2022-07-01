Watch live: Fourth of July weekend safety at center of HCSO news conference aimed at stopping drunken driving

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office will announce its multi-agency DWI initiative ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

HCSO will be joined by the Houston Police Department, Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Katy Police Department and Harris County Precinct Constables or representatives of all eight precincts, according to a release. Mothers Against Drunk Driving will also be in attendance.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m.

