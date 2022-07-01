79º

Expert breaks down impact world politics have on US gas prices

Baker Institute Oil and Energy Expert Mark Finley weighs in

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Gas prices remain high with world markets dictating their rise and fall (KPRC-Pixabay)
Mark Finley, Fellow in Energy and Global Oil, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University (KPRC)

The President of the United States has no control over the price of our gas at the pump.

So says Mark Finley, who has spent 35 years in the oil and gas industry, including 13 years as a CIA analyst. He is currently a Fellow in Energy and Global Oil at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University and is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

In this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA, Finley gives a master class on everything we need to know about gas prices and the impact the world has on what happens in the United States.

See his EXTRA interview and the rest of his conversation on Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

