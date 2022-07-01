Expert breaks down impact world politics have on US gas prices

Mark Finley, Fellow in Energy and Global Oil, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University (KPRC)

The President of the United States has no control over the price of our gas at the pump.

So says Mark Finley, who has spent 35 years in the oil and gas industry, including 13 years as a CIA analyst. He is currently a Fellow in Energy and Global Oil at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University and is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

In this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA, Finley gives a master class on everything we need to know about gas prices and the impact the world has on what happens in the United States.

