Who was driving this car? Rosenberg detectives need help identifying aggravated assault suspect

Car believed to have been driven by aggravated assault suspect.

ROSENBERG, Texas – Rosenberg detectives are seeking assistance from the public in an effort to identify an alleged aggravated assault suspect who was driving a white passenger car seen in surveillance video.

Detectives said a man assaulted a citizen in the roadway in the 5100 block of Airport Ave. on Monday around 7:30 a.m.

No further details have been provided, but detectives urge anyone who has specific knowledge on this crime to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. in the following ways:

- Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crime Stoppers are ANONYMOUS

- Submit Online: http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/

- Download Mobile App: P3 Global Intel App.

Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000 CASH REWARD.