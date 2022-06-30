Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, reports say

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court handed President Joe Biden a victory Thursday, ruling that he can shut down a Trump administration program designed to restrict immigration at the southern border.

The court said the Biden administration acted properly in seeking to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. It required people seeking asylum at the southern border, mainly from Central America, to wait in Mexico while their claims were decided.

From late January 2019 until Biden suspended the program, more than 68,000 people were shuttled back to Mexico. Tent cities sprang up near border entry stations on the Mexican side of the border. Human rights groups said hundreds of asylum seekers were kidnapped, raped, tortured or assaulted.

