HOUSTON – One man has been detained after an hours-long SWAT situation in the River Oaks area Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were trying to execute a search warrant at a home located on Del Monte Drive around 9 a.m., but a man refused to exit the home.

Shortly before 3 p.m., SWAT was seen walking the man out of the home in handcuffs.

It’s not clear what the search warrant was for or if the man arrested lived inside the home.