Happy Fourth of July: Houston, we want to see your photos as the nation celebrates Independence Day

HOUSTON – Happy Fourth of July weekend! Houston is celebrating the nation’s independence throughout the weekend.
Share your photos from the celebrations across our area in the widget below. We could share your photos in our broadcasts and online.
HOUSTON – Happy Fourth of July weekend! Houston is celebrating the nation’s independence throughout the weekend.
Share your photos from the celebrations across our area in the widget below. We could share your photos in our broadcasts and online.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.