Caught on camera: 2 women snatch victim’s purse from Walmart in Katy, go shopping with credit cards

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, was shopping at a Walmart at S. Fry Road and the Katy Freeway on June 13.

Constable Ted Heap is asking for help from the community in identifying two women wanted in connection with a recent purse theft in Katy.

The woman was having a casual conversation with another woman in the clothing area when she turned her back for a moment, and her purse disappeared.

Shortly after the theft, surveillance cameras caught two women using the victim’s stolen credit cards at two other stores in an attempt to ring up more than $1,000 in fraudulent purchases.

The suspects are described as two heavyset females.

The first one had long braids and was wearing a tight-fitting tan top, shorts and a gray baseball cap. She has multiple tattoos on both arms and shoulders, as well as on her chest.

The second suspect had long braids of a pink color. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a yellow logo, black tights and black sandals.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, please contact the constable’s office directly, or submit info online via the crime tips webpage.