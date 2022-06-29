Eastbound lanes of SH-225 to northbound lanes of SH-146 reopened after major accident

A major accident in La Porte caused major backups on the roadway Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management provided an update on Facebook, saying all eastbound lanes of SH-225 to the northbound lanes of SH-146 at the interchange were closed due to the crash.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

The scene was cleared around 6:15 Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.