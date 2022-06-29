Congrats to the lovely couple! Harris County Clerk’s Office issues 1 millionth marriage license

The one-millionth marriage license was issued to Mr. and Mrs. Marcelo Pestana on June 22, HCCO said. The couple was married by Judge Michael Newman of Harris County Probate Court #2.

HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) announced Wednesday that its Personal Records office in downtown Houston recently issued its one-millionth marriage license.

According to Harris County Archives, HCCO recorded its first marriage license in 1837.

“On average, our office issues about 2,500 marriage licenses each month,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth in a news release. “Some couples even opt to get married on the same day, which involves finding a Judge that will waive the 72-hour waiting period.”

In 2019, HCCO said they issued nearly 32,000 marriage licenses, however, that number dropped by half in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the number of marriage licenses issued rose to more than 28,000 after vaccine rollouts and restrictions were lifted, HCCO. So far in 2022, the office said it has issued more than 15,100 marriage licenses.