Bond set at $750K for woman accused of shooting sister, burning her body

HOUSTON – A woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and burning her body appeared in court Wednesday.

Carmen White, 38, was charged with capital murder. Her bond was set at $750,000, according to a judge.

Authorities said White shot her sister, Cynthia Cervantes, multiple times, dumped the body at the end of a dirt road in the 3500 block of Cherry Street, and then set it on fire. Her body was found on April 1, authorities said.

According to a witness, White, who was out on bond, killed Cervantes in retaliation for criminal charges that were filed after Cervantes called the police on her in February. Court documents said the family told investigators White was “very angry” with Cervantes after she was charged with possession of meth and making terroristic threats against her.

A witness claiming to be White’s ex-boyfriend told investigators White contacted him saying she needed help to move the body in exchange for sexual favors. Investigators said the man declined her offer. Court records allege White made her 13-year-old son help move the body inside her car instead.

White’s attorneys told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers the judge reset the case for 90 days for discovery.