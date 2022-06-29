AAA Texas Independence Day travel forecast. Here’s what to expect, best times to travel

Americans are feeling the heat at the gas pump, but studies show that won’t keep them parked. According to AAA Texas, 42 million Americans will hit the roads this Fourth of July weekend, despite the high gas prices.

Joshua Zubar, with AAA Texas-New Mexico, joined KPRC+ to discuss ways to save at the pump while traveling and the best times to hit the road to avoid too much traffic.

