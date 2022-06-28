Suspect charged after shooting man during fight in southwest Houston, police say

Andy K. Jaime Olivares, 26, was charged with aggravated assault after being accused of shooting a 24-year-old man.

HOUSTON – A man was charged after shooting a man during a fight in southwest Houston on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Andy K. Jaime Olivares, 26, was charged with aggravated assault after being accused of shooting a 24-year-old man.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at an apartment complex, located in the 4500 block of Cook Road.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, police were told that Olivares and the victim got into an argument that led to a physical fight. During the fight, Olivares pulled out a gun and shot the man.

He was arrested at the scene and booked into Harris County Jail.