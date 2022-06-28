Lockdown lifted at Ben Taub Hospital after ‘credible threat’ cleared, Harris Health says

HOUSTON – Ben Taub Hospital and the Houston Zoo were both placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday after a threat was made at the hospital, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said an officer responded to Ben Taub Hospital to investigate the threat around 3:00 p.m., but there were no indications that anybody was on the property with a weapon so the lockdowns were lifted.

Normal operations at Ben Taub resumed around 3:20 p.m., according to Harris Health Systems.

Harris Health Ben Hospital lockdown lifted. Credible threat cleared. Normal operations resuming at 3:20 p.m. Thank you for your concern or our patients and staff. — Harris Health System (@harrishealth) June 28, 2022

The Houston Zoo, which is near Ben Taub, said it learned about the threat at the hospital and begin to shelter in place, but resumed normal activity 30 minutes later.

“On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Zoo learned of a credible threat at Ben Taub Hospital. On the recommendation from Houston Police Department, the Houston Zoo began to shelter staff and guests at 3:00 p.m. and resumed normal activity 30 minutes later when it was deemed safe to do so by HPD. The safety of our staff, guests and animals is our utmost priority. Due to the proximity of the Zoo to Ben Taub Hospital, we took every necessary precaution.”

It’s unclear who made the threat and why, but authorities are investigating.