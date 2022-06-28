Houston truck driver facing up to 20 years in prison after caught transporting 145 undocumented immigrants in trailer, US Atty says

HOUSTON – A 73-year-old Houston man entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to transport an undocumented immigrant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced.

According to prosecutors, Anthony Alfred Boring arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint April 15 on IH-35 approximately 29 miles north of Laredo. He was driving a tractor that was pulling a locked utility trailer.

Upon questioning about what he was hauling, Boring appeared shocked. His face also turned pale, his eyes became glassy, and he sunk into his seat. He then shrugged his shoulders and mumbled “I don’t know.”

Law enforcement unlocked the trailer and discovered 145 individuals in the trailer. A total of 86 were from Mexico, 49 from Guatemala and five, three and two from Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, respectfully.

One of the people described how hot it was in the trailer and that it was excessively packed with bodies. Further, there was no drinking water in the trailer.

At the time of his sentencing, Boring faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

A search of Department of Public Safety records shows Boring has a prior arrest for theft of property.