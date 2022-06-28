Did you buy at lottery ticket in Irving? Check your numbers because someone who did is $7.25M richer

IRVING, Texas – Someone is a winner after purchasing a Texas lottery ticket in Irving.

The jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $7.25 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 25 was purchased at Circle K #2742055, located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting the second Lotto Texas jackpot winner of June, and the fifth overall for 2022,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, June 27, ­­will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.