Deputies chase escaped horse on the loose in northwest Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies had to wrangle an escaped horse on the loose in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

HCSO District 1 deputies said they received calls about a horse that was loose in the roadway on W. Montgomery near W. Mt. Houston around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, the animal fled from deputies, HCSO said.

Authorities said the horse ran at a speed of about 20 mph while southbound on W. Montgomery before going into the brush and down to a bayou at W. Gulf Bank. The horse reemerged and continued to flee from deputies, eventually going eastbound on Ferguson, HCSO said.

Houston police reportedly assisted in boxing the horse in, and eventually, the animal surrendered to authorities without incident.

HCSO Livestock picked up the young horse, who deputies said appears to be very well cared for and extremely social.

Deputies said the only visible injury to the horse was a couple of small cuts to his hind leg.