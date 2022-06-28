80 DA’s Office refuse to prosecute abortion cases, including 5 in Texas

HOUSTON – A letter from Fair and Just Prosecution was signed by 80 District Attorney’s Offices representing communities across the nation who say they will decline their use of offices’ resources to criminalize those who seek, provide or support abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving it in the hands of the states to illegalize abortions.

The letter stated that “Enforcing abortion bans runs counter to the obligations and interests we are sworn to uphold. It will erode trust in the legal system, hinder our ability to hold perpetrators accountable, take resources away from the enforcement of serious crime, and inevitably lead to the retraumatization and criminalization of victims of sexual violence. Criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us — as well as medical providers — to make impossible decisions.”

Five of those signatures include the following Texas District Attorneys:

John Creuzot District Attorney, Dallas County, Texas

José Garza District Attorney, Travis County (Austin), Texas

Joe Gonzales District Attorney, Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas

Mark Gonzalez District Attorney, Nueces County (Corpus Christi), Texas

Brian Middleton District Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas

Read the full joint statement below and the names of those who signed: