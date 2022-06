SAN ANTONIO – At least 42 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, and 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions, according to KSAT News.

Several ambulances and other crews are surrounding the 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road next to the railroad tracks where the people were found, according to several KSAT reporters who are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.