2.2 million Americans living without clean drinking water, new report shows

More than one and a half million Americans don’t have access to clean drinking water in their homes, and according to a new report, allowing 2.2 million Americans to live without a tap or toilet in their homes is costing the US economy a staggering $8.58 billion each year.

George McGraw, founder and CEO of DigDeep, explains the economic impact of America’s hidden water crisis that contributes to tremendous health and economic problems in the daily lives of millions of Americans.

