90º

Local News

Suspect shot during officer-involved shooting in north Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Officer-involved shooting
Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Police are responding to a scene of an officer-involved shooting in north Houston Sunday night.

According to HPD, the shooting took place in the 4400 block of North Freeway around 7:30 p.m.

Initial details were limited, however, the suspect was reportedly shot during the incident and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has since been hospitalized.

No officers were injured during the situation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter