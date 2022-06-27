Suspect shot during officer-involved shooting in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are responding to a scene of an officer-involved shooting in north Houston Sunday night.
According to HPD, the shooting took place in the 4400 block of North Freeway around 7:30 p.m.
Initial details were limited, however, the suspect was reportedly shot during the incident and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has since been hospitalized.
No officers were injured during the situation.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Officer was not injured.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2022
Suspect was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.#HouNews https://t.co/RBoVpkxgJG