PTSD Awareness Month: Local organization helping veterans heal

June 27 is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day, a disorder that can occur after a traumatic event like war, assault and disaster.

David Maulsby, with PTSD Foundation of America and Camp Hope, a camp that’s based in Houston that helps veterans heal, explains what PTSD is and how it affects a person, especially in the military.

On Monday, Maulsby said 100% of all queso dip sales at Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen will be donated to Camp Hope in an effort to help veterans.

