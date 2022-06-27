Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID-19, her office says

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday.

“I tested negative for COVID yesterday & chalked up the tiredness to long work hours,” Hidalgo said in a tweet. “As an extra precaution, I retested today.”

Hidalgo said she is currently isolated following her diagnosis.

The judge said that although she feels the usual symptoms, she is glad that her tastebuds “are intact!”

Hidalgo is vaccinated and has also received a booster shot.