Initiative to help people learn their HIV status for National HIV Testing Day

On June 27, KPRC 2 observe the annual National HIV Testing Day.

It is an important time to remember the continued importance of getting those considered at-risk, tested for HIV. With more prevention and treatment options than ever, and a decline in testing due to the ongoing pandemic, the need to help people learn their HIV status has never been greater, especially as we try to end this epidemic.

Getting people either on preventive therapies or treatment for HIV once they know their status not only improves their own outcomes, it also helps prevent the spread of infection. That’s one reason the CVS Health Equity Action initiative is working to increase access to HIV testing, especially in historically underserved populations.

Joining KPRC 2 to shed some light on why testing continues to be an important weapon in the fight against HIV, and what his organization is doing to help, is Drexel A. Shaw, MPH, National HIV Liaison, CVS Health.

