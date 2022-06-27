2 women wanted for felony theft from Houston store back on Valentine’s Day, HPD says

2 women wanted for felony theft from Houston business back on Valentine’s Day, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department’s Property and Financial Crimes Division are asking for the community’s help in finding two women who they say stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a store in west Houston on Valentine’s Day.

According to information from Crime Stoppers Houston, the unknown suspects walked into the business located in the 2800 block of the Katy Freeway back on Feb. 14, around 4:46 p.m.

Once they were inside, surveillance video captured the suspects stealing various items from the store.

The stolen merchandise was valued at approximately $9,000.

After collecting the items, the two women reportedly fled the scene and have not yet been arrested.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.