Man shot several times outside north Houston taco stand, police say

HOUSTON – An argument turned violent after a driver was shot outside a north Houston taco stand early Sunday, Houston police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 20th block of Rittenhouse Street near Airline Drive at around 1:35 a.m.

According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, a man and his wife in a white SUV drove into a parking lot nearby a taco stand on Rittenhouse Street. Upon arriving, a man driving a pickup truck attempted to exit the lot.

At some point, an argument ensued between both drivers. Lt. Izaguirre said both the SUV driver and the pickup truck driver got out of the car to continue arguing.

That was when witnesses told police the driver of the pickup truck pulled out a gun and fired at the other driver several times in the chest area.

As he fled the scene, the SUV driver’s wife took out a gun from the vehicle and fired back at the pickup truck, but missed.

The SUV driver was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Ad

Lt. Izaguirre said the driver of the pickup truck later called police and told him he shot someone. He was later detained and questioned by officers. No word on charges at this time.

Officers with HPD’s Major Assaults Division are investigating what led to the shooting.