Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputy released from hospital after ambush that killed fellow deputy last year

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputy was released from the hospital Sunday eight months after he was injured during an ambush shooting at a north Houston bar.

According to authorities, Deputy Darryl Garrett was responding to a reported robbery outside of the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge around 2:12 a.m. back on Oct. 16, 2021.

As Garrett and another deputy, Kareem Atkins, attempted to arrest the robbery suspect, another man armed with an AR-15 ambushed the two deputies and opened fire, striking both.

Another deputy, Jaquim Barthen, rushed outside after hearing the gunshots. He was then also struck by gunfire from the same suspect.

Deputy Atkins, 30, later died from his injuries.

Barthen was released from the hospital back in April, and now, after eight months, Garrett was also able to head home.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman says Garrett will continue his recovery at home surrounded by family and friends.