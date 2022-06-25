90º

Teen daughter stabs father during physical fight inside SW Houston apartment, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A 16-year-old girl stabs father inside SW Houston apartment, according to police (KPRC)

A 16-year-old teen stabbed her father during an apparent fight that turned physical inside a southwest Houston apartment complex, Houston police said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Fondren Road at around 11 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the 16-year-old girl and her father were in some type of argument over what appeared to be disrespect. The fight turned physical between the two.

At some point, the daughter grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the father after fists were thrown at each other. The fight continued physically, and that was when the daughter allegedly stabbed him multiple times, Willkens said.

The father was transported to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition.

The daughter and members of her family remained on the scene where they cooperated with the police.

