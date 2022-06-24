Protests, prayer vigil held in Houston after Roe v. Wade overturn

HOUSTON – Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ruling, many anticipate that it will lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Organizations against the decision have already planned protests, while other organizations who agree with the decision will hold a prayer vigil on Friday.

The organization, RiseUp4AbortionRights, will hold one of many protests outside the Supreme Court and around the nation to call on people to demand legal abortion in a non-violent initiative.

The organization will hold a protest in Houston at 6:30 p.m. outside of City Hall located at 901 Bagby (on the Smith Street side).

RiseUp4AbortionRights released the following statement:

“To fall silent or stay home as the violence of forced motherhood is cemented into law is to condone and accept female enslavement and the acceleration of a whole theocratic fascist juggernaut coming for contraception, LGBTQ rights, and much more. This is unconscionable and would put a stain on society and on the conscience of everyone who goes along.”

As the RiseUp4AbortionRights protest is taking place, there will also be a prayer vigil in support of Roe v. Wade being overturned. The vigil will be hosted by the Houston Coalition for Life and will take place at the Planned Parenthood abortion facility located on the Gulf Freeway.

“With the ‘Trigger’ law we have in Texas, abortions will no longer be legal in our state 30 days after Roe is overturned,” the Houston Coalition for Life said.