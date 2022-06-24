Suspected robber shot, killed during attempted robbery in NE Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspected robber was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in northeast Harris County Friday afternoon.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies with Precinct 3 responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Melody Park Lane.
Details on what led to the alleged attempted robbery are unknown at this time. Gonzalez said the man fled on foot after he reportedly suffered a gunshot wound.
The suspect was found dead at an unknown area, according to Gonzalez.
Investigators are at the scene.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates
