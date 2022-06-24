NBA DRAFT: Houston Rockets pick Jabari Smith from Auburn

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: Jabari Smith #10 of the Auburn Tigers looks on in the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 20, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston, please welcome your newest Houston Rocket - Jabari Smith!

The Houston Rockets have made their first selection of the 2022 NBA Draft - and with the third overall selection, they chose Jabari Smith from Auburn University.

In his one year at Auburn, Smith was chosen as National Freshman of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year. He was also voted the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Smith averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, with season highs of 31 points in February against Vanderbilt and 15 rebounds in March against Miami (FL).

Smith was widely viewed by many mock drafts as the consensus prediction for the first overall pick before the Orlando Magic opted instead on Thursday for Duke’s Paolo Banchero.