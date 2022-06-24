Father found dead after being shot while inside his truck in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in northwest Houston Thursday.

Family members identified the man as 29-year-old Brayan Garcia.

“He is part of this family, it hurts,” said Garcia’s mother-in-law in Spanish.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in a shopping strip located in the 5100 block of Antoine Drive around 12:17 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a Garcia with a gunshot wound to his head and arm.

Surveillance video shows Garcia’s Jeep pulling out of a shopping strip when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the surveillance footage shows two occupants of a white vehicle get out and began shooting at the victim.

It is believed the white vehicle was following the victim and possibly targeted him, investigators said.

A few other vehicles were struck by bullets during the incident as well, but police said there didn’t appear to be any other witnesses.

Ad

Garcia leaves behind a wife and a 6-year-old son.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222- TIPS.