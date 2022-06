2-alarm fire at Dollar Store Plus in north Houston under investigation, officials say

HOUSTON – Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire at a Dollar Store Plus in north Houston Friday.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department were called to the store located at 610 W. Cavalcade St. around 3:05 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were seen coming from the building. Firefighters said they were able to put the blaze out.

Officials said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by arson units, HFD said.