Judge Lina Hidalgo announces Harris County Public Health will start distributing vaccine for kids under 5

HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo provided an update Thursday on Harris County’s distribution of the recent FDA-authorized pediatric vaccines with Texas Children’s Hospital and Harris County Public Health Department.

Hidalgo said Harris County Public Health will administer the vaccines to children between the ages of six months to five years on Friday.

The judge noted that COVID cases in Harris County are very high but starting to decrease. She also said there has been a slight uptick in ICU patients due to COVID.

“Now is the time to protect your entire family from this virus, and put it behind us once and for all,” Hidalgo said.

