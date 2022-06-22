Veteran living with ALS, his wife share their emotional journey

Juan Reyes, a U.S. military Veteran living with ALS, and an MTPA Patient Ambassador for RADICAVA, shared his personal story of living with ALS on KPRC 2+. He discussed how he is embracing his now to help educate the community about ALS. Juan was joined by his wife and primary caregiver Meg Reyes.

While Independence Day is a time to celebrate the birth of our nation, but it is also a moment to honor and thank our military Veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made to protect our country.

It’s also important to educate and spread awareness of the health challenges Veterans face every day including a disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS as those who haven’t served in the military. As this incurable, neurodegenerative disease progresses, patients lose their ability to walk, dress, write, speak, swallow and eat.

Juan Reyes, a U.S. military Veteran living with ALS, and an MTPA Patient Ambassador for RADICAVA, shared his personal story of living with ALS on KPRC 2+. He discussed how he is embracing his now to help educate the community about ALS. Juan was joined by his wife and primary caregiver Meg Reyes.

Ad

For the couple’s powerful story and important message, watch their full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

About ALS:

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that can progress rapidly without treatment.

An estimated 5,000-6,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS each year.

Initial symptoms like muscle weakness, loss of balance, and slurred speech can be subtle at first, and because of this, it can take up to 12 to 14 months to be diagnosed with ALS.

The majority of people with ALS die two to five years after diagnosis, but disease progression can vary significantly across the patient population.

For more information, visit www.ShareYourALSStory.com.

Ad

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.