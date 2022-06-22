Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after being shot by officers during a bizarre scene in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a man who was covered in blood screaming and beating on doors in the 6700 block of Langdon Lane around 11:26 a.m.

According to police, the man showed up at one homeowner’s door screaming he was being chased by someone. When he couldn’t get inside the first home, police said he went to the home next door and somehow made his way inside.

Police said a woman and her husband were inside the home when the suspect entered with a sharp object and started an altercation with the husband.

Shortly after, police said another neighbor came over with a firearm to help the husband and wife.

When officers arrived, they said the woman greeted them, yelling the suspect was in an altercation in the back room with her neighbor.

Officers said when they entered the room, the suspect came up with a firearm. Officers then fired shots, shooting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The neighbor who got into the altercation with the suspect was treated for several injuries on his face and body from the altercation, investigators said.

Investigators added an officer was injured during the incident but is expected to be OK.

The five officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.